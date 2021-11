Spoiler alert - this article is not for young children who believe in the magic of Christmas and all things Santa Claus. This is article is for parents. Most of you work your butts off to give your kid(s) a great Christmas year after year. That being said, why are you letting a man in a red suit take the credit for your hard work? Think about it, you as parents have the ultimate power. Why put Santa's name on a gift, when you are the real hero - you paid for it?

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO