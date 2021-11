The Rolling Stones returned to the top of the highest-earning touring chart, grossing $10.1 million per show on their 2021 No Filter U.S. trek. The figures were reported by industry publication Pollstar, which noted that the British veterans had also achieved 100 percent ticket sales at every performance. They remain the only band to ever pass the $10 million threshold, having achieved the same feat during their pre-pandemic tour of 2019 – suggesting that, for the Stones at least, the negative financial effects of COVID-19 are over.

