Wattsburg, PA

Wattsburg Schools moving to virtual learning through the end of Nov.

By Anna Ashcraft
 4 days ago

WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com — Wattsburg Area Schools are temporarily moving to virtual learning due to staffing shortages and an increase in covid cases.

Grover Cleveland Elementary School to transition to virtual learning through Nov. 29

The Wattsburg Area School District announced on its website and Facebook page that all district schools are moving to virtual learning from Nov. 15 through Nov. 30 due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and related staffing shortages.

The district is expecting in-person classes to resume Wednesday, Dec. 1st.

The district website says families can pickup their free meals from 12 to 1 pm. at Seneca High School. Click here to register for free meals.

