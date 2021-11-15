Wattsburg Schools moving to virtual learning through the end of Nov.

WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com — Wattsburg Area Schools are temporarily moving to virtual learning due to staffing shortages and an increase in covid cases.

The Wattsburg Area School District announced on its website and Facebook page that all district schools are moving to virtual learning from Nov. 15 through Nov. 30 due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and related staffing shortages.



The district is expecting in-person classes to resume Wednesday, Dec. 1st.

The district website says families can pickup their free meals from 12 to 1 pm. at Seneca High School. Click here to register for free meals.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.