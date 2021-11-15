Amara la Negra reveals the gender of her twins! Drumroll please…

Live from Despierta América ... Amara la Negra revealed the gender of her babies. With excitement, the actress explained that she is waiting for two girls. In addition, in an exclusive interview with Francisca Lachapel, she talked about her pregnancy as a single mother.

@amaralanegraaln

The actress, dancer, and singer recently announced her pregnancy . She shared a photo with a big smile on her face holding the pregnancy test along with the ultrasound of her little ones.

@amaralanegraaln

During her visit to the morning show, Amara posted on IG some images where she wore a two-piece look in pink: “I‘m going to have 2 girls! 👧🏽💕👧🏽 ”, she said. The actress was also accompanied by her mother - who at all times has supported her in this new chapter of her life. The soon-to-be grandmother confesses to being extremely happy because she will become a grandmother of two princesses.

@amaralanegraaln Amara la Negra visitó Despierta América acompañada por su mamá

“This is the best thing that has happened to me,” Amara commented. She found out about her pregnancy during work. “I was filming a TV show and during scenes, I started to feel bad, I thought it was something ... a meal that I had eaten.” She was surprised by the news and was doubly surprised when she found out they were twins. “When they told me ’Wow, I see two gestational sacs’ and she told me that she thought there were three (babies), I had to go back for another sonogram because when they are little they sometimes hide.”

@amaralanegraaln Amara la Negra está en su segundo trimestre

Amara told Lachapel that her mother was the last person to know. She was a bit sorry not to tell her. When her mother arrived in the United States, she didn’t speak the language and did not have immigration papers, so Mabas - as she calls her mom- had to work very hard to make a living.

With the lessons she learned from her mother, Amara hopes to educate her daughters in the same way. She wants them to learn that only with hard work dreams can be achieved.

“I have the financial resources for my babies to live as they please; glory to God. But I would like to take them to clean houses, to sell flowers in the street, to distribute flyers like I did with my mother. I want them to understand that work does not denigrate, it does not denigrate anyone, on the contrary, it empowers.”

Who is the father of her children?

Lachapel asked the question that everyone wants to know since the first day Amara revealed her pregnancy: who is the father of the babies? “Oh no, the truth is that I woke up like this one day (pregnant). I don‘t know what happened, I just know that I’m happy and it was God and he gave me those little seeds”, Amara responded.

However, she did mention that she has the illusion to get married and start a family, but she knows that this is not for everyone. “I’m not afraid of being a single mother. Now, in my perfect world, I waited all this time, in my 30’s, to have my children because my vision was to marry in a white dress, have my husband, have a family, do it well ”.

“It is not that I am doing it wrong, because I think it is a fantasy, an illusion that is not given to everyone and that does not prevent you from being a good mother or having a good home,” she added.