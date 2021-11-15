EPA recognizes importance and impact of recycling today on ‘America Recycles Day’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, on America Recycles Day, the Environmental Protection Agency notes that the recycling rate has increased from less than 7 percent in 1960 to the current rate of 32 percent .

America Recycles Day was created in 1997.

An EPA study found that recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages.

More information about America Recycles Day is available here .

