EPA recognizes importance and impact of recycling today on ‘America Recycles Day’

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, on America Recycles Day, the Environmental Protection Agency notes that the recycling rate has increased from less than 7 percent in 1960 to the current rate of 32 percent .

America Recycles Day was created in 1997.

As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

An EPA study found that recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages.

More information about America Recycles Day is available here .

