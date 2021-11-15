ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Legend Undergoes Throat Surgery Today

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling legend Bobby Fulton underwent successful throat surgery today. The 61 year old Fulton, who announced that he was diagnosed with throat cancer in December 2019, took to Twitter today to announce the surgery. “Having surgery today...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 6

