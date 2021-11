SAGINAW, MI — Elected leaders lightened the financial load for Saginaw County employees about to transition to a new health insurance plan in 2022. Saginaw County Board of Commissioners in an 8-2 vote Tuesday, Nov. 16, approved spending $176,000 from the county’s general fund budget, which will inject $500 into the Health Savings Accounts of county workers come January.

