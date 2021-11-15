Brian Kelly Press Conference - Georgia Tech

As the calendar turns to November, Notre Dame enters the home stretch of the season with an 8-1 record, a #10 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Ranking, and an outside chance at a College Football Playoff berth. Despite the injuries, the quarterback carousel, the transition to Marcus Freeman as the new defensive coordinator, and the dreadful offensive line performance for much of the year, 2021 is shaping up to be a potentially special season. Winning a national championship is a farfetched fantasy this season but winning a New Year’s Six Bowl, Notre Dame’s first major bowl victory since 1993, would be a great ending to what may be Brian Kelly’s best coaching job of his Irish career. Although Kelly will always have his detractors, one would be hard-pressed to diminish the coaching abilities he has displayed during this chaotic season.
