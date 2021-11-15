ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Georgia Tech

und.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 15, 2021: Notre Dame Football head...

und.com

On3.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update on Kyle Hamilton

Asked for an injury update on several key players, including safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly provided. The news was mostly good, except for when it came to the Fighting Irish star. “Everybody is playing except for Hamilton,” Kelly said. “All of them practiced yesterday. The only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Kelly discusses challenges Navy poses in game prep

While playing Navy is a return to the familiar for Notre Dame in the bigger picture, it is quite the switch up for the Irish defense compared to what they have seen this season. Navy runs the triple-option offense, a near-obsolete offensive scheme in college football today. On Thursday, Notre...
COLLEGE SPORTS
onefootdown.com

Is Brian Kelly in the midst of his best coaching job with Notre Dame?

As the calendar turns to November, Notre Dame enters the home stretch of the season with an 8-1 record, a #10 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Ranking, and an outside chance at a College Football Playoff berth. Despite the injuries, the quarterback carousel, the transition to Marcus Freeman as the new defensive coordinator, and the dreadful offensive line performance for much of the year, 2021 is shaping up to be a potentially special season. Winning a national championship is a farfetched fantasy this season but winning a New Year’s Six Bowl, Notre Dame’s first major bowl victory since 1993, would be a great ending to what may be Brian Kelly’s best coaching job of his Irish career. Although Kelly will always have his detractors, one would be hard-pressed to diminish the coaching abilities he has displayed during this chaotic season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Notre Dame Beats Navy, Playoff Options, Brian Kelly

Five thoughts on Notre Dame's win over Navy, the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly and the Irish schedule. 1. It’s still about climbing up the board for Notre Dame. That’s why North Carolina’s 58-55 victory over Wake Forest was in a word, “helpful” as was Purdue’s 40-29 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 3. It’s hard to say if the Spartans will tumble below where Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10, is at. If the Irish (9-1) are going to crawl back into the conversation for the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s going to take a village to get the job done. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 9 in the rankings that were released Tuesday. It’s notable that Cincinnati, which is the only team that the Irish has lost to this season, isn’t really helping itself. The Bearcats (9-0) beat a Tulsa team that was upset by Navy last week by just eight points. Cincinnati is ranked sixth in the CFP rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Brian Kelly on Replacing Avery Davis

Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday. He talked about how the Notre Dame offense will replace slot receiver Avery Davis who is out for the year with a torn ACL. Kelly said it fall to Lorenzo Styles to get most of the reps withï¿½
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

After a sluggish start for Notre Dame’s offense, it looked like it could be one of those days where it was going to be a struggle against Navy. But this Irish team is resilient and tough and very good defensively when it needs to be. Notre Dame pounded the Midshipmen...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Brian Kelly outlines next step in progression for Jordan Botelho

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly likes what he’s seeing from his sophomore edge Jordan Botelho. The Honolulu native has seen his role increase as the season’s progressed and there’s more in store down the stretch. “He’s playing the vyper position which, when we talked about this earlier, it was...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Brian Kelly: Kyle Hamilton ‘has every intention of playing’ for Notre Dame

Another week, another Notre Dame game without Kyle Hamilton. Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the All-American junior safety is not ready to come back from the knee injury he sustained in the first quarter against USC on Oct. 23. Saturday's 7:30 ET (ABC) game against Virginia (6-3) will be the third in a row Hamilton has missed.
NFL
247Sports

Live Updates: Brian Kelly Talks Monday at Noon, Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is talking to the media at Noon ET on Monday, 15. The Fighting Irish are 9-1 after wins vs. Florida State, Toledo, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, USC, North Carolina, Navy and Virginia. The Irish have the one loss to Cincinnati from earlier this season. This weekend, all eyes are on the matchup at home with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS

