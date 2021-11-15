ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wild Feathers in the WFPK studio

By Laura Shine
 4 days ago

We recently had The Wild Feathers in the 91.9 WFPK studio when they came through town for their...

Comments / 0

WFPK welcomes Iron & Wine w/ Lizzie No to the Bomhard Theater!

91.9 WFPK welcomes Iron & Wine with Lizzie No to the Bomhard Theater at Kentucky Performing Arts, Sunday, March 20th!. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19th at 10 AM ET– but WFPK members have access to a PRESALE Thursday the 18th, so watch your email for that special code.
WFPK presents “Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts” at Bomhard Theater!

91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts at the Bomhard Theater, February 19th, with special guest H.C. McEntire!. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10 AM ET. But WFPK members will have access to a special presale Thursday the 18th, so watch your email for the code! Not a member? It’s easy to become one.
listen hear! song of the day: IDLES show their soulful side with “The Beachland Ballroom”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. UK punk rock band IDLES just released of their new album CRAWLER via Partisan Records. This is the group’s fourth album in as many years, and the follow-up to their first No. 1, 2020’s Ultra Mono. First single “The Beachland Ballroom,” named after the iconic Ohio venue, Shows another side of the band. It’s an honest-to-goodness soul song featuring a gorgeous, gripping vocal performance from frontman Joe Talbot.
Peace, Love & Louisville’s First 60’s Cover Video: A Rose For Emily

As we make our way to the Top 500 Greatest Albums of the 1960’s countdown happening December 6 through the 10th on WFPK, we received our first video of a 1960’s cover by Steve Katsikas on piano and vocals with Karsten Nelson on guitar and Rob Payne on upright bass for Peace, Love & Louisville, a series featuring local artists doing ’60’s covers. They covered “A Rose for Emily” originally done in 1968 by The Zombies. Keep them coming! To learn how to submit yours click on this groovy link.
VIDEO: Real Estate stopped by the WFPK performance studio before their Zanzabar show

Indie rockers Real Estate played Louisville’s Zanzabar last week (November 11) with Kate Bollinger opening the show. Before the main event, three of Real Estate‘s five members stopped by the WFPK performance studio to chat and share an exclusive stripped back performance of a few of their tunes. The band performed songs from their newest EP Half a Human, their second album Days (which recently celebrated a 10th anniversary), and their most recent LP The Main Thing.
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
New band Night Crickets features Bauhaus and Violent Femmes members

What happens when former Violent Femmes member Victor DeLorenzo teams up with Bauhaus‘ David J and multi-instrumentalist Darwin Meiners? Crickets. Specifically, a new collaboration called Night Crickets!. A press release states the band’s origins as:. “Night Crickets, a long distance groove affair conducted during the drawn out days of lockdown...
listen hear! Song of the Day: Bedouine takes inspiration from Joni Mitchell to create “The Solitude”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. LA-based indie-folk singer/songwriter Azniv Korkejian, who records and performs as Bedouine, recently released her beautiful new album Waysides. The lead track, “The Solitude,” was inspired by a line from Joni Mitchell song and how well she was able to convey a mood. Korkejian explores that feeling further, delivering an intimate tune that has an early 70’s vibe.
Mel’s Diner- “Hello”

Sunday November 21st is “World Hello Day” so today’s Mel’s Diner featured your requests for songs with “HELLO” in the title!. Here’s a playlist of everything Mel played, plus some extras that couldn’t be fit into the hour…
listen hear! song of the day: Lo Moon returns with the soaring new single “Dream Never Dies”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. It’s great to have them back! LA-based indie rock quartet Lo Moon have returned with the soaring new single “Dream Never Dies,” their first new song in three years. It’s been well worth the wait and we’re looking forward to hearing more new tunes. Next year, the band will support The War On Drugs on their US and European tour.
101.5 WPDH

Man Really Cutting a Rug to Metallica Cover Band at Subway Station

Because heavy metal undoubtedly has the power to move bodies, and that includes getting down on the dance floor. Sure, Metallica fans might not immediately think of the legendary metal group when it comes to music meant for dancing. Still, Metallica songs could probably get the groove going in the club.
MUSIC
designboom.com

takt project traces the poetical journey of feathers in exhibition for allied feather & down

ROUTE TO ROOT – RETRACING THE STORY OF DOWN BY TAKT PROJECT. takt project (read our interview here) has designed an installation introducing ALLIED FEATHER & DOWN, the world’s leading down feather supplier. titled route to root – retracing the story of down, the exhibition presents the poetical journey of a feather, from the goose all the way to the down jacket.
A Great Way to Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with Carly & Craig

WFPK recently celebrated Public Radio Music Day 2021 by having 2 of the best musicians around perform in our studios: Carly Johnson & Craig Wagner. Carly’s voice is sublime and Craig’s guitar work is non-parallel and amazing. They also brought in percussionist Dani Markham (Childish Gambino) and singer Kiana Del (Kiana Del & The Sun Kings). What a treat! They performed “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, “Believer” by Carly Johnson, and “Georgia On My Mind” made famous by Ray Charles.
Big Thief officially announced their next album with new single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief teased the news of a 20-song album last month, and now the New York band has returned with the official announcement of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The extensive LP is the result of accumulating nearly 50 songs during the pandemic; Adrienne Lenker told Mojo Magazine, “Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” The tracklist of the follow-up to Two Hands includes the previously released songs, “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” and “Change,” and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Time Escaping.”
