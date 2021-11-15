Where are the best thrift shops in Boston? Share with us.

Start the day at The Friendly Toast, in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Pair a mimosa or bloody Mary with something indulgent (banana and chocolate chip pancakes topped with bacon, peanut butter drizzle, and whipped cream) or more sensible (a vegan breakfast burrito). For lunch, head to Cambridge, and order the Nargisi Malai Kofta at The Maharaja, one of many noteworthy Indian restaurants in the area. Or if you prefer a plant-based diet, Veggie Galaxy serves up fresh takes on classic diner fare. For a post-lunch dessert, New City Microcreamery churns out the best milkshakes around. And for dinner? Lolita in Fort Point offers trendy Mexican dishes and delicious drinks with a dark, cozy ambience. If Italian is more your speed, visit the North End, where standouts include Limoncello and Bricco, as well as Mamma Maria. Afterward, grab a pastry (or two) from the iconic Mike’s Pastry or family-owned Bova’s Bakery.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO