ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Where are the best thrift shops in Boston? Share with us.

By Luwa Yin
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd tell us about the one-of-a-kind item you own that deserves a shout out. Black Friday, the unofficial start to holiday shopping, is still more than a week away, but it seems the season has already begun. While supply chain delays continue to impact major retail businesses, it’s also getting harder...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

This is where Boston renters are looking to relocate

The number of apartment hunters looking to leave Boston has nearly doubled in the past year, according to Apartment List, with roughly half of those using the website looking to relocate to another metro area. Data from Apartment List’s third-quarter Renter Migration Report, published Tuesday, indicated that 46.8 percent of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The Dedham Exchange is a century-old gift shop readers still love

"We work hard in the shop and then all the money that we earned goes back out into the community." To call the Dedham Exchange an old standby of the Greater Boston area would undersell what it means to its devoted customer base. The artisan gift shop, which has been in Dedham since 1914, and has stood the test of time serving the community that keeps it thriving.
DEDHAM, MA
Sourcing Journal

Vintage, TikTok and Inflation Drive Holiday Resale Purchases

Pre-owned items are the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. Recent reports from secondhand marketplaces shed light on how the stigma around thrifted gifts continues to dissipate. Online resale platform ThredUp’s “Thrift for the Holidays” report found that nearly one in two consumers are considering alternatives like secondhand gifts. “We’ve heard that consumers are growing tired of the waste of the holiday season, and are increasingly seeking more sustainable options that align with their values,” said Erin Wallace, ThredUp’s VP of integrated marketing. “This is particularly true of GenZ. By choosing used for the holidays, consumers are cutting waste for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bostonusa.com

Holiday Shopping in Boston and Beyond

Holiday Pop-ups The Holiday Market at Snowport. This charming winter market will host 100 vendors in the heart of Boston's Seaport neighborhood, one of the city's most popular shopping destinations. Boston's Women's Market. November 21, 2021, and December 18 & 19, 2021. Check that list twice and make a date...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Nantucket, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
WKBW-TV

WNY malls: where to shop this holiday season

Pop into “Corner Gifts and Treasures” inside the Eastern Hills Mall and you’ll find a little something for most anyone. “Our theme is: if it’s brand new, we’ll sell it,” said store owner, Pamela Ervolina. Ervolina and her husband, Ron from Cheektowaga own the seasonal store front. “This is our...
SHOPPING
WANE 15

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?  Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing […]
LIFESTYLE
WATE

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Buffalo News

Where to shop for popular Buffalo-inspired gifts

Eighteen years ago, Suzanne Miller could never have imagined her Bay-6 Buffalo Clothing Co., located in the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca, was just the start of what has become an explosion of Buffalo-themed clothing, décor, home goods and more at shops throughout Western New York. In short, all things...
BUFFALO, NY
dwell.com

America’s Best Independent Design Shops: Spartan Shop

Currie Person likes Spartan Shop to constantly evolve. Take the pandemic: Person closed the brick-and-mortar location in Portland, Oregon, for 16 months and emerged with a new vision, moving away from her original concept for "an elevated general store" to become a hybrid showroom and gallery. Located in a 1923...
PORTLAND, OR
stlmag.com

Where to eat, play, and stay in Boston

Start the day at The Friendly Toast, in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Pair a mimosa or bloody Mary with something indulgent (banana and chocolate chip pancakes topped with bacon, peanut butter drizzle, and whipped cream) or more sensible (a vegan breakfast burrito). For lunch, head to Cambridge, and order the Nargisi Malai Kofta at The Maharaja, one of many noteworthy Indian restaurants in the area. Or if you prefer a plant-based diet, Veggie Galaxy serves up fresh takes on classic diner fare. For a post-lunch dessert, New City Microcreamery churns out the best milkshakes around. And for dinner? Lolita in Fort Point offers trendy Mexican dishes and delicious drinks with a dark, cozy ambience. If Italian is more your speed, visit the North End, where standouts include Limoncello and Bricco, as well as Mamma Maria. Afterward, grab a pastry (or two) from the iconic Mike’s Pastry or family-owned Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Fast Fashion#Gen Z#Hospital Thrift Shop
mdcthereporter.com

The Art Of Thrifting

You or a loved one has thrifted or at the very least heard of it. To some, it’s intimidating to walk into a huge thrift store. The sheer amount of clothes on the racks can be overwhelming. However, it’s a lifestyle and art form as old as cloth itself and...
MIAMI, FL
San Bernardino County Sun

Bookstores, record shops are where it’s at for this traveler

When I’m away from home, I like to see the sights. For me, that means bookstores. Not to imply that bookstores are the only sights I see. Not at all. It’s important to be well-rounded. I also see record stores. I’m partly kidding — but only partly. When I visited...
SHOPPING
Boston Globe

Looking to shop local? These are the best small businesses in Greater Boston, according to readers

Readers share their favorite local businesses to shop this holiday season. This time last year when Gov. Charlie Baker announced stricter COVID-19 guidelines in anticipation of the holidays, local businesses had already suffered from lockdowns that either shuttered their storefronts or left them with severely limited staff and fewer customers. It wasn’t until March of this year that Mass. entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which allowed most businesses to reopen to the public, but many still struggle to regain the foothold they once had pre-pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
State News

Lansing thrift guide: Where to go and what to get on a thrifting trip

With Thanksgiving in about three weeks, now is the time to start the hunt for the perfect holiday wardrobe. Lansing thrift stores are absolutely stuffed with sustainable, fashionable and affordable options to dress you for every holiday event. Fast fashion rules the trend cycle, pressuring consumers to purchase more and...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Celebrities
pasadenaweekly.com

Best Shopping

For more than 40 years, Samy’s Camera has been a leader in new and used photography equipment for camera enthusiasts. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional photographer, Samy’s Camera’s knowledgeable staff and wide selection of digital and film cameras, lenses, video cameras and other camera accessories satisfies everyone’s photography needs. Be sure to check out its website to stay up to date with in-store events and photography, video and tech courses.
PASADENA, CA
FOX40

Google shares holiday shopping guide

The holiday season is right around the corner, and consumers are shopping online to get ahead of supply chain delays. Molly Vandenberg, a technology expert with Google, joined Richard to share how you can plan ahead.
INTERNET
10 Tampa Bay

Thrift shops can be the perfect place to find that unique holiday gift

BRADENTON, Fla. — Younger generations are smashing the stigma that's long been associated with buying things second-hand. The resale clothing market is worth $36 billion and it is expected to leap to $77 billion by 2025. The retail analytics firm, GlobalData, and the online thrift store, ThredUp, report that secondhand clothing is growing 11 times the rate of the new retail clothing sector.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy