Congressional redraw approved: A Republican-backed congressional redistricting plan is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final Ohio House vote on Thursday. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, Republicans said the new map would create several competitive districts. Democratic critics said it’s unconstitutional and would give the GOP a leg up in as many as 13 of the state’s 15 congressional districts. Even if DeWine signs the new map into law, lawsuits challenging the plan are all but sure to follow.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO