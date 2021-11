The government believes people should travel “guilt-free” as air travel is not “the ultimate evil”, the transport secretary has said.As COP26 draws to a close, Grant Shapps told The Telegraph that Brits don’t need to “stay home” to meet the UK’s ambitious climate commitments.“I believe, as transport secretary, that we can get to guilt-free travel in this country,” he said.“There's been an idea that's been allowed to percolate that somehow if we're going to meet all these different carbon commitments we are going to need to get to the point where we all stay home, that travel is somehow something...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO