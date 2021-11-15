Carteret County man facing statutory rape charge

GLOUCESTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing a statutory rape charge after officials said he was involved in a reported indecent liberty with a 13-year-old.

Braxton George Goodwin Jr., 45, of 212 McKae Dr. in Gloucester, was arrested on Nov. 5 after a month-long investigation where detectives learned the alleged incidents happened between 2019 and 2020.

Goodwin was charged with one felony count of Statutory Rape of a Child less than 15 years of age. He has already had his first court appearance. He remains in the Carteret County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.