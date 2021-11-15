ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD seeking community’s help in search of 17-year-old runaway and her 1-year-old daughter

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Gwvc_0cxL0fsf00

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD seeks community’s help in searching for 17-year-old runaway Daisia Canady and her 1-year-old daughter Dorlin Canady.

The two were last seen near 4100 North Keystone Ave.

Daisia is described as 5’6″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is currently unknown.

Dorlin is described as 24″, 25 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. Clothing description is currently unknown.

Both were last seen on November 11th.

Please call 911 immediately if located.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD locates missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said they have located a teen that went missing Thursday. IMPD said he was last seen in the area of the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He then left that area in  a gray jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown plate number. 
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman charged after baby found to have multiple broken bones

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman was arrested and charged with neglect after a two-year-old child was found to have multiple broken bones along with injuries stemming back to when she was only 7 weeks old. Kaylah Ball, 25, is charged with neglect of a dependant/child violations by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and was […]
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Weather#Clothing#Black Hair#Fox 59
FOX59

As IMPD cracks down on reckless driving, family of man killed in crash shares impact of loss

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has ramped up its efforts to target reckless and aggressive driving across the Circle City. Indianapolis is no exception to a trend that’s been reported both statewide and nationwide when it comes to an increase in traffic deaths. Statewide, since the start of the pandemic, the number […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP investigating inmate stabbed to death at Miami Correctional Facility

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Indiana State Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility. Investigators say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, correction officers found Leo Cullen, 43, severely injured in a “dayroom” in the facility. He died despite medical intervention by prison staff members. An autopsy conducted by […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Purdue professor arrested after accusations he beat his wife in front of a child locked in a dog cage

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Assistant Professor John Froiland, who taught classes in “positive emotions” and “parental involvement,” was arrested November 10. He’s accused of beating his wife with a wooden chair leg in front of a child, whom he had locked in a dog cage. Froiland was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Avon PD launches new program to help first responders better serve Hoosiers with cognitive disabilities

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department’s new AWARE program strives to improve the service provided by first responders to those with cognitive disabilities and medical-related impairments. AWARE offers a free, four-inch sticker decal to any person or family caring for someone with cognitive disabilities. That sticker can then be placed on registered vehicles and residences to […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Previously deported man charged with dealing 4 pounds of meth in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities in Columbus have charged a man with dealing meth after they intercepted a package full of the illegal drug. The Columbus Police Department’s Intelligence-Led Policing Unit (ILPU) began investigating suspected dealer Roberto Bustos Jimenez Jr., 42, in August. Jimenez is a convicted felon who had been previously deported. Investigators say the […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy