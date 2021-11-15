IMPD seeking community’s help in search of 17-year-old runaway and her 1-year-old daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD seeks community’s help in searching for 17-year-old runaway Daisia Canady and her 1-year-old daughter Dorlin Canady.

The two were last seen near 4100 North Keystone Ave.

Daisia is described as 5’6″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is currently unknown.

Dorlin is described as 24″, 25 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. Clothing description is currently unknown.

Both were last seen on November 11th.

Please call 911 immediately if located.

