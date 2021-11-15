ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemen: UN calls for talks on Houthi takeover of Hodeidah port

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Yemeni fighters Photograph: Khaled Ziad/AFP/Getty Images

The UN has called for talks about the implications of the Houthis’ complete takeover of the long-contested strategic port of Hodeidah in Yemen, amid reports that the withdrawal of the government forces had led to as many as 6,000 people being displaced.

The Houthi takeover of the port, the scene of on and off fighting for more than 5 years, marks a significant breakthrough in a conflict that has seen territorial stalemate through much of this year, but hundreds killed in fierce fighting.

In a brief statement, the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) said: “The withdrawal of the Joint Forces from Hudaydah City, Al Durayhimi, Bayt al Faqih and parts of At Tuhayta districts and the subsequent takeover by Ansar Allah (Houthi) forces represents a major shift of the frontlines in the Hodeidah governorate. These events warrant discussions between the parties of the agreement first signed in 2018.”

The UN said it was “ready to facilitate such discussions”. The UN special envoy Hans Grundberg expressed his concern at the fighting, and called for de-escalation.

The 2018 Hodeidah agreement, negotiated in Stockholm, was at the time seen as the first step to a wider peace in Yemen, but no detailed agreement was ever made on the mutual withdrawal of Houthi and UN backed Yemen government troops in the port leading to an impasse.

700 families (approximately 4,900 people) were displaced to Khokha, over 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Hodeidah, “while 184 other families (about 1,300 people) were displaced further south to the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha”, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, citing Yemeni government sources.

The Emirati-backed commander of Yemeni National Resistance forces, Tareq Saleh, had initiated the withdrawal in the middle of last week, saying it had been a mistake to expend troops on maintaining a defensive frontline with no ability to fight due to previously signed peace agreements.

Amid anger at the retreat in some quarters considering the previous sacrifices that had been made to hold the port, the Saudi-led coalition of military forces in Yemen insisted the withdrawal was orderly and part of a considered military strategy.

The withdrawal means the road is now open between the port and the Houthi held Yemen capital Sana’a, potentially facilitating the flow of aid. It is not clear if the withdrawal is a precursor to a wider Saudi withdrawal designed to bring about a wider ceasefire and peace talks.

omahanews.net

Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

Sanaa [Yemen], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. The airstrikes hit Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa, the television said without providing further...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerquenews.net

UN Says 2 Staffers Detained by Yemen's Houthis

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations said Wednesday that two of its staff members have been held incommunicado for more than a week by Houthi rebels in Yemen, and it called for their immediate release. "The secretary-general is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two U.N. staff members...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Yemen Huthis say nearly 15,000 rebels killed since mid-June

Nearly 15,000 Yemeni Huthi fighters have been killed near the strategic city of Marib since June, sources close to the rebels said Thursday, in a rare admission of their casualties during the seven-year war. On Thursday the coalition said in a statement that nearly 27,000 rebels have been killed since last year in the battle for Marib.
MIDDLE EAST
investing.com

Clashes erupt in Yemen's Hodeidah as pro-coalition forces cede ground to Houthis

ADEN (Reuters) -Yemen's warring sides clashed south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah late on Saturday, after Iranian-backed Houthi fighters moved into territory ceded by forces allied to a Saudi-led coalition, military sources and witnesses said. Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates had on Friday announced...
MIDDLE EAST
houstonmirror.com

220 bodies of Houthi fighters pulled from Yemen's Marib frontlines

Sanaa [Yemen], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Yemeni Houthi militia fighting the government forces pulled 220 bodies of their fighters from three frontlines in Marib province on Saturday morning, sources from both sides said. "The Houthis this morning pulled 167 bodies of their fighters from the frontline of Al-Jubah district in...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Coalition Forces Say They Have Withdrawn From Around Yemen's Hodeidah Port

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemeni forces under a Saudi-led coalition said on Friday they had withdrawn from around the main Red Sea port of Hodeidah held by their foes the Houthis to help deter the Iran-aligned group's advances in other parts of Yemen. A joint statement by United Arab Emirates-backed forces,...
MILITARY
kdal610.com

U.N. Security Council blacklists three Houthis in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council blacklisted three Houthi leaders on Wednesday for threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo. The 15 council members agreed by consensus to impose sanctions on...
WORLD
abc17news.com

UN slaps sanctions on three leading Houthi rebels in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has slapped sanctions on three Houthi rebels linked to cross-border attacks from Yemen into Saudi Arabia and to fighting in the government’s last stronghold in the country’s north. The United Kingdom said Wednesday it proposed the sanctions because the Saudi attacks have killed and wounded civilians and because the Houthi offense in the central desert city of Marib has sought to cut off access to humanitarian aid. Added to the U.N. sanctions blacklist are Houthi chief of general staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, assistant defense minister Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al Shaer, and Yusuf Al-Madani, a prominent leader of Houthi forces.
WORLD
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

S.Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets as China, Russia Aircraft Enter Air Defense Zone

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said on Friday it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and seven Russian warplanes intruded into its air defence identification zone during what Beijing called regular training. The Chinese and Russian aircraft entered the northeastern part of the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ)...
MILITARY
