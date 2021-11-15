ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Inc. marketing exec joins PepsiCo as EVP

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo has named Jane Wakely executive vice president, chief consumer and marketing officer and chief growth officer, International Foods. Wakely joins the company from Mars, where she spent 20 years in marketing roles. She most recently served since 2019 as lead CMO and CMO of the company’s $40 billion pet nutrition...

www.bizjournals.com

