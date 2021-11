NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, are you ready? From thawing the turkey to cooking it to storing it, there are many chances for things to go wrong. That's where the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line comes in. The call line helps more than 100,000 people each year with turkey cooking advice, and field nearly 15,000 inquiries on Thanksgiving Day.

