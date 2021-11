HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chuck Welch with Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System notes that though COVID-19 isn't the threat it once was for the vaccinated, it hasn't gone away. "As we saw in the first and second surges, people tend to relax," Welch said. "Maybe they stopped getting vaccinated. They stopped wearing their masks and hand washing and then the numbers go back up. I think it's a reminder that COVID-19 is going to be an ever present threat. We just cannot let our guard down until we hit that critical mass where people have either been infected or are vaccinated."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO