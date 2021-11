One of Washington DC’s most famous (and definitely most controversial) hotels is in the process of being sold and rebranded. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump Organization has reached an agreement to sell the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC to Miami-based investment fund CGI Merchant Group. The sale amount is $375 million, and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

