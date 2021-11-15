ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Smart Protein Summit 2021 by GFI focused on transforming the future of food and its impact on public and planetary health

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the central expert organization and convening body in the 'alternative protein' or 'smart protein' sector, successfully organized its annual flagship event - The Smart Protein Summit 2021 recently. The Summit received an overwhelming response from...

Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfi#Food Industry#Food Security#The Future Of Food#Ani Hunk Golden#Summit
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
Health
Science
Netherlands
Food & Drinks
thedallasnews.net

Bill Gates predicts Covid-19 mortality rate

American billionaire Bill Gates has claimed Covid-19 deaths and infections may drop below seasonal flu levels next year as more people get vaccinated and treatment improves, unless we encounter a new, more deadly variant. Speaking on Thursday in a virtual interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, founder...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Prominent scientist who said lab-leak theory of covid-19 origin should be probed now believes evidence points to Wuhan market

The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus probably spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is happening in Madagascar and why is country on the verge of world’s first climate-induced famine?

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations.Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.What is the famine situation in Madagascar?The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people...
UNITED NATIONS
TheConversationCanada

A fossil of a snake-like lizard has generated controversy beyond its identity

More than 120 million years ago in what is now modern Brazil, an ancient waterway was filled with all manner of strange creatures. These included dinosaurs, pterosaurs, sharks, bony fishes, a dizzying array of insects, strange plants and an oddly long and small lizard: Tetrapodophis amplectus. In 2015, the journal Science published a paper claiming that this elongate lizard was a snake with four legs. The discovery of such a specimen could tell us a great deal about the pattern and process of snake evolution — if it was indeed a snake. Lizard, not snake Extraordinary claims attract extraordinary attention, and this means...
WILDLIFE
pv-magazine.com

Fire risks for rooftop solar

Whether you’re a homeowner looking to cut back on your electricity bill or a corporation seeking ways to reduce your carbon footprint, it’s likely that you have looked into or have already installed rooftop solar. And you wouldn’t be alone. The global rooftop solar market size was valued at $62.4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

