According to a Pakistani official, the 'troika plus' conference aims to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. In a recently published article in MSN News, Pakistan headed a series of discussions on Thursday with special envoys from the US, Russia, and China to tackle the future of Afghanistan, where a rising humanitarian crisis has driven many Afghans to flee to neighboring countries since the Taliban took power in August.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO