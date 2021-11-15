ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in first quarter - Bloomberg

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tcle6_0cxKwaDo00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp AG is considering listing its hydrogen business in an initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

The business, Uhde Clorine Engineers (TKUCE), could be valued at 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the sources said, outstripping a Credit Suisse analyst’s valuation of the company in May at around 2.8 billion euros.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

A 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy’s De Nora, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (TKUCE) is the world’s largest supplier of chlor-alkali membrane technologies used to produce hydrogen.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese property firms saw their battered bonds cement a strongly weekly bounce on Friday, although there was one notable absentee from the rally: China Evergrande Group. A flurry of asset sales and share placings, including some from Evergrande itself, has sparked hopes this week that...
WORLD
Reuters

Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara reveals jump in revenue ahead of IPO

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andreessen Horowitz-backed software startup Samsara Inc on Friday revealed a surge in revenue and a smaller loss, as it disclosed its finances for the first time ahead of an initial public offering in the United States. The San Francisco-based company sells subscriptions to its connected operations...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyssenkrupp#Ipo#Hydrogen#Italy#Bloomberg#Uhde Clorine Engineers#Tkuce
US News and World Report

Thyssenkrupp Plans More Listings as Turnaround Benefits Seen

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp mapped out plans to break off further parts of its sprawling empire on Thursday, continuing a major overhaul that has put the conglomerate on a more stable financial footing after years of losses and leadership crises. "We've left no stone unturned in our business to...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

General Mills considers $3 billion sale of Progresso, Helper brands – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – General Mills Inc is considering the sale of its soup brand Progresso and ready-to-eat meals label Helper for $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The Cheerios cereal maker is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for the potential sale, which also...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
aithority.com

Bloomberg Media And Infosys Collaboration Powers New ‘Bloomberg Digital Economy Index’ Creating Unique Data and AI-driven Content For Business Leaders

Collaboration delivers insight about the future of technology and the demand for digital skills to Bloomberg’s platforms. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Bloomberg Media, a leader in global business news, announced a strategic collaboration to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index. Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media’s digital platforms and Bloomberg TV. The Index will launch in 2022.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Anglo CEO expects investor support for plan to keep 'met' coal

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American, which divested its thermal coal mines this year after pressure from investors, plans to retain its steelmaking coal portfolio as it is confident that they will not press for an early exit, the mining group’s chief executive said. Anglo spun out its South African thermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon considers switching co-brand card from Visa to Mastercard - Bloomberg

Amazon.com (AMZN +0.4%) is considering the possibility of switching its co-brand credit card to Mastercard (MA -2.8%) as the e-commerce giant ramps up its dispute with Visa (V -5.5%) over credit card fees, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The potential to switch to Mastercard (NYSE:MA) may give...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy