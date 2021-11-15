ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wattsburg, PA

Belle Valley Elementary temporarily moving to virtual learning

By Anna Ashcraft
 4 days ago

Belle Valley Elementary School is temporarily moving to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Millcreek Township School District announced Monday.

Wattsburg Schools moving to virtual learning through the end of Nov.

Students at Belle Valley Elementary School will learn virtually from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24. However, due to Thanksgiving break, students will return to classes on Monday, Nov. 29.

Families can pickup free meals for students each week their student is virtual. Click here to fill out a meal order form.

Two Erie Catholic Schools going virtual until after Thanksgiving

Belle Valley is the latest school to announce a transition to virtual learning this month, following Grover Cleveland Elementary School , Wattsburg Area Schools and Blessed Sacrament & St. Jude of Erie Catholic Schools.

