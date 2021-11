Anifa Mvuemba, founder and designer of contemporary women's apparel line Hanifa, continues to raise the bar and carve out her own lane within the fashion industry. On Tuesday evening in the designer's hometown of Washington DC, over 400 guests gathered into the National Portrait Gallery to experience the debut of her fall '21 collection titled "Dream" in the brand's first-ever in-person runway show. Many of the guests in attendance were from DC and surrounding areas. Other notable guests in attendance included founder and designer of Pyer Moss Kerby Jean-Raymond, Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory, and the founder and designer behind Theophilio, Edvin Thompson.

