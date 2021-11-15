Lawyer for Springfield murder suspect requests trial moved out of Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — The defense attorney for a man accused of shooting multiple people at a Springfield Speedway gas station earlier this year has requested his trial be moved out of Clark County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springfield murder suspect’s lawyer asking for second opinion on competency to stand trial

Emil Witherspoon, 44, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and others for his alleged role in the July 10 shooting at the South Burnett Road gas station.

Citing “significant news coverage,” Witherspoon’s defense argues a fair and impartial trial can’t be held in Clark County and have filed a formal request for a change of venue, according to court documents obtained by News Center 7 Monday.

“This news coverage has been heard by jurors in this county over a significant period of time and on TV, very recently,” defense attorneys said in the motion filed Friday.

Witherspoon had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was found competent to stand trial after a court-ordered evaluation, court records show. A request by Witherspoon’s defense attorney for a second opinion was overruled by the judge.

Killed in the shooting was Antoine Crooks, 32, of Westerville, Ohio. Crooks was the boyfriend of Tiffany Brugler, 41, who was also injured in the shooting. Burgler and Witherspoon had been in a previous relationship and police said the motive of the shooting was domestic violence.

Also injured in the shooting were two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. Both were released from area hospitals within days of the shooting.

Currently, Witherspoon’s next court appearance is set for when the jury trial starts Dec. 14.

We’ll continue to update this story as new developments become available.

©2021 Cox Media Group