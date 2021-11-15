ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Lawyer for Springfield murder suspect requests trial moved out of Clark County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32096X_0cxKuep800

SPRINGFIELD — The defense attorney for a man accused of shooting multiple people at a Springfield Speedway gas station earlier this year has requested his trial be moved out of Clark County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springfield murder suspect’s lawyer asking for second opinion on competency to stand trial

Emil Witherspoon, 44, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and others for his alleged role in the July 10 shooting at the South Burnett Road gas station.

Citing “significant news coverage,” Witherspoon’s defense argues a fair and impartial trial can’t be held in Clark County and have filed a formal request for a change of venue, according to court documents obtained by News Center 7 Monday.

“This news coverage has been heard by jurors in this county over a significant period of time and on TV, very recently,” defense attorneys said in the motion filed Friday.

Witherspoon had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was found competent to stand trial after a court-ordered evaluation, court records show. A request by Witherspoon’s defense attorney for a second opinion was overruled by the judge.

Killed in the shooting was Antoine Crooks, 32, of Westerville, Ohio. Crooks was the boyfriend of Tiffany Brugler, 41, who was also injured in the shooting. Burgler and Witherspoon had been in a previous relationship and police said the motive of the shooting was domestic violence.

Also injured in the shooting were two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. Both were released from area hospitals within days of the shooting.

Currently, Witherspoon’s next court appearance is set for when the jury trial starts Dec. 14.

We’ll continue to update this story as new developments become available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Jesse Brown
4d ago

People who live in Clark County knows him better they know whether he would be guilty or not guilty I say keep it in Clark County

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Death investigation underway at New Paris home

NEW PARIS — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in New Paris Friday morning. >> What is a Bomb Cyclone and will it impact the Miami Valley?. Deputies are investigating a death that happened in the 100 block of High Street, according to...
NEW PARIS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton police asking for help identifying suspect in porch theft

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who stole a package off a porch. According to police, surveillance video shows an older man riding a bicycle with a trailer who stole a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of E. Second St. on around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
County
Clark County, OH
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits

ATLANTA — (AP) — When a defense attorney in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery called for Black pastors to be barred from the courtroom, shock and outrage rippled across the country. But for people familiar with his courtroom style, it came as no surprise.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury finds not guilty on all counts

Jurors resumed their deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Update 2:06 p.m. EST Nov. 19: Defense attorney Mark Richards said of Rittenhouse, “He’s relieved, and he looks forward to getting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Alabama man fatally shot by co-worker on his first day of work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama man was fatally shot by a co-worker during his first day on the job at a steel tube manufacturing facility, authorities said Wednesday. According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in the Birmingham suburb of Pinson around midnight, WBRC reported.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Domestic Violence#Speedway#News Center#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, claiming he shot three men, two fatally, in self-defense during a 2020 protest. A charge of violating a curfew that was imposed during the protests in Kenosha was dropped during the trial.
KENOSHA, WI
WHIO Dayton

Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa

A chronology of events in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, former president of the Teamsters union:. — Hoffa leaves his Lake Orion home about 1 p.m. and makes a stop to visit a friend in Pontiac. He arrives around 2 p.m. at the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Oakland County’s Bloomfield Township to meet reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano. Hoffa calls his wife, Josephine, about 2:15 p.m. from a pay phone and tells her no one showed up for his meeting. The 62-year-old Hoffa never is seen or heard from again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy