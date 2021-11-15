Bottega Veneta Announces its New Designer, and He’s a Menswear Legend

Emily Adams Bode Aujla's pride and joy, her namesake label, Bode, blurs the line between art and apparel. She often works with rare or one-off materials — vintage quilts or textiles, found patches, hand-drawn or -painted motifs and the like — transforming what, to some, looks like scraps into CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) award-winning designs. Bode Aujla was rewarded for her ingenuity with one of the council's most prestigious prizes, Menswear Designer of the Year, at this week's annual event. Amiri's Mike Amiri, Telfar's Telfar Clemens, Thom Browne's Thom Browne and Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo were also nominated. Previous year's winners include Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond (2020), Rick Owens (2019), Supreme's James Jebbia (2018) and Calvin Klein's Raf Simons (2017). Dao-Yi Chow won the award in 2014 and is now spearheading Tom Brady's clothing line, BRADY. Billy Reid won in 2012; and Brooks Brothers' current creative director, Michael Bastian, brought home the award in 2011.
