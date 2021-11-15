Bottega Veneta Announces its New Designer, and He’s a Menswear Legend

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spoiler alert: The best black blazers for men are about to replace every other piece of outerwear in your rotation. Once the exclusive domain of weddings and funerals, they've quietly emerged as a shadow contender for the tailoring crown, a dark horse challenger that offers all the versatility of their lighter counterparts with a little cinematic edge. (A quick point of etiquette: if you're the type of menswear blowhard that still insists a “blazer” should technically be navy blue and come with brass buttons, you're playing yourself. And definitely a huge downer at parties.)

APPAREL ・ 16 DAYS AGO