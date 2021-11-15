‘Beloit Sky Carp’ new name of Beloit baseball team

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The former Beloit Snappers are now the Beloit Sky Carp, a name chosen and voted on by fans.

Beloit Baseball, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, officially unveiled their new team identity on Monday. In a ceremony at ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit, the team announced that they will play as the Beloit Sky Carp beginning in 2022, a name submitted by and selected by local fans through a fan vote.

“A Sky Carp is a term for a goose that loves its hometown so much that it does not migrate in the winter,” team owner Quint Studer said. “I’m very excited that the fans chose this name for the team, as it perfectly fits our organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in our community as Beloit continues to grow as such a great place to live that no one, not even the geese, wants to leave.”

The announcement of the new Sky Carp name concludes over a year of anticipation for baseball fans in the State Line region. In August of 2020, the team asked fans if they would like the team to remain the Snappers, the name the team has played under since 1995, or adopt a new team identity. Over two-thirds of fans submitted new names for the team.

In total, over 1,000 possible team names were submitted and the list was narrowed down to five finalists through focus groups with local fans. Those five finalists – Sky Carp, Supper Clubbers, Moo, Cheeseballs, and Polka Pike – were presented to fans for a vote. Sky Carp won the fan vote, and the team enlisted the help of the nationally-acclaimed branding agency Brandiose to develop the team’s logos and uniforms.

“I like Sky Carp because of the message of don’t migrate, because we want to keep talent home, but really it went by the vote. I think it was number one was Sky Carp, number two was Supper Clubbers,” said Studer.

When asked if he believes the national public will cling onto the name Sky Carps, Studer said:

“I think they will. You want something sort of cutting-edge, and as I’ve showed it to people as I travel the country and I said what do you think? I think it will do really well.”

