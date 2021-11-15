ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Greek PM to make Parthenon marbles key issue in meeting with Boris Johnson

By Helena Smith in Athens
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0F19_0cxKsUjU00
women stand in front of the Parthenon marbles at the British Museum Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP

The Greek prime minister will make the Parthenon marbles the key issue in upcoming talks with Boris Johnson in London, arguing the reunification of the “stolen” sculptures is an intergovernmental matter that lies outside the remit of the British Museum.

Determined to raise the issue in his first Downing Street visit, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also expected to emphasise the leaky roof in the London museum’s Duveen Gallery, where the 5th century BC antiquities are displayed, the Guardian has learned.

“It’s of great importance to him,” said a well-placed source, refusing to be drawn on whether the treasures, also known as the Elgin marbles, will be the first or last item on Tuesday’s agenda. “Our arguments are very strong. Now is the time to have a dialogue in good faith.”

Related: Greek prime minister tries to broker deal for return of Parthenon marbles

Ongoing maintenance work at the British Museum has, with the coronavirus outbreak, prevented the pieces from being publicly viewed for almost a year.

The Acropolis Museum , which was purpose-built to house the classical carvings at the foot of the monument, reopened in May.

Sawn off from the Parthenon in 1802 on the order of Lord Elgin, Britain’s then ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, about 80 metres of the monumental frieze is exhibited in London; 50 metres in Athens. Other parts of the 115-block artwork are in museums across Europe.

Few Greek leaders have given such priority to the sculptures’ repatriation as Mitsotakis, who has described the UK’s refusal to engage in talks as a “losing battle”.

Within weeks of his centre-right government winning office, the politician told the Observer he was prepared to swap priceless artefacts that had never before left Greece in return for the marbles being brought back in time for the nation’s bicentennial independence celebrations this year. Addressing Unesco late on Friday, he said there was “no better time than now” to return the antiquities, long seen as the most significant link, symbolically, between the modern Greeks and their ancestors.

“The UK should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece. And I urge them to do so. After all, this year marks the 200th anniversary of Greece’s war of independence. There could be no better time than now in which to reunite the missing section of the Parthenon sculptures – in their birthplace – in Greece.”

The UN agency announced in September that the nation’s decades-long demand for the marbles’ return was of an “intergovernmental character” and not, as successive British governments have claimed, a matter for the British Museum to decide.

Campaigners have long complained of London moving the goalposts and hiding behind museum trustees. Tuesday’s talks are the first official face-to-face meeting between the two leaders and the first since Britain’s exit from the EU .

Mitsotakis, a Harvard-trained banker whose background is as privileged as Johnson’s, has already signalled he will invoke “what Boris calls Global Britain” when he raises the issue of the marbles. Surveys have repeatedly shown the vast majority of Britons endorsing the return of the sculptures.

Athens has been emboldened by changing attitudes to the return of cultural property. In 2019 France responded with unexpected enthusiasm to a Greek request for the repatriation of part of the frieze from the Louvre.

But it is very likely the Greek delegation will also appeal to the British prime minister’s sensitivity as a classicist. An admirer of Pericles , Johnson has famously adorned his office with a bust of the soldier-statesman whose building programme, not least the construction of the Acropolis temples, is most associated with the golden age of Athens.

Earlier this year, the UK prime minister acknowledged the intensity of feeling on the issue but said repatriation was not in the offing.

Speaking to the Greek daily Ta Nea, he said: “The UK government has a firm, longstanding position on the sculptures, which is that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by the British Museum’s trustees since their acquisition.”

Anglo-Greek relations have been described as excellent, with British diplomats hailing a strategic framework agreement recently signed between two countries as one of the very first post-Brexit deals with an EU member state.

But precisely because that is the case, Greek officials say Mitsotakis feels confident that now is the time to roll up his sleeves, put Johnson on the spot and inject new impetus into the west’s longest running cultural row.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Has Boris Johnson stooped low enough to make Tory voters turn?

Tom Morrison, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the marginal Conservative seat of Cheadle, only realised this week’s Westminster sleaze crisis would be picked up by constituents when he was buttonholed by a former Tory voter in Aldi. “There was a real air of disappointment: ‘Why is he [Boris Johnson] doing this?’ And then he said: ‘It’s just not fair,’” Morrison says.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails ‘incredible bravery’ of taxi driver David Perry caught in Liverpool hospital bomb

Boris Johnson has hailed the "incredible bravery" of a taxi driver caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.The prime minister was speaking to reporters while on a visit to a medical centre in London on Monday, some 24 hours after one man died and a second was injured following the blast on Remembrance Sunday.Mr Johnson said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing but praised the taxi driver, who has been named locally as David Perry."It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson issues warning over rising Covid cases in Europe

Boris Johnson warns Europe’s rising Covid cases could become apparent in the UK if people do not get their booster jabs. It comes after the Netherlands and Austria announced fresh lockdown rules as Covid-19 cases rise again. The prime minister said: "I'm seeing the storm clouds gathering over parts of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Marbles#Greek#The British Museum#The Acropolis Museum
BBC

France clears Dunkirk migrant camp amid UK tensions

France has dismantled a large migrant camp on its northern coast where increasing numbers of people hoping to reach the UK had settled. French officers pulled down tents and evacuated up to 1,500 migrants from the site, near Dunkirk, early on Tuesday. Authorities also say they have arrested 35 suspected...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Either mainline Russian gas or stick up for Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells Europe

European nations must choose between “mainlining” Russian gas and defending peace in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said on Monday amid escalating tensions with the Kremlin. The Prime Minister’s message, contained in his pre-written Mansion House speech, appeared especially aimed at Germany, which has championed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Angela Merkel,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing backlash from Tory MPs as he unveils cuts to northern rail plan

Boris Johnson is facing a furious backlash from northern Tory MPs after he broke his promise to build a new railway line for the north of England by scrapping the eastern leg of HS2 from Birmingham to Leeds.Mr Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps are expected to unveil the government’s Integrated Rail Review on Thursday, billing it as “the biggest ever” public investment in the rail network with some £96bn going to the Midlands and northern England.But despite promising a new line, the prime minister has now announced he will scale back the plans and green-light a cheaper series of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM could face two sleaze inquiries after Paterson scandal and Spain holiday

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of two sleaze inquiries into his own behaviour following a botched attempt to save MP Owen Paterson from punishment for paid lobbying this week.The prime minister is under scrutiny over failing to declare a free holiday in Spain and the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment after efforts to save Mr Paterson from a suspension sparked widespread outrage.It comes as the Conservative Party’s long-standing poll lead dropped by five points following the scandal which led to the senior Tory MP resigning on Thursday.The latest YouGov survey, conducted for The Times between Wednesday and Thursday, showed the Tories down by three points on 36 per cent, and Labour up two points on 35 per cent. Follow our live coverage below Read More Tory MPs seething over Boris Johnson’s handling of Owen Paterson sleaze rowBoris Johnson’s U-turns: From Brexit to sleaze, a timeline of indecisionWhat is the sleaze row? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM accused of ‘running scared’ as only handful of Tory MPs attend sleaze debate

The prime minister refused to apologise for his actions in the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, which saw him attempt to save his friend from suspension, after No 10 confirmed the PM would not attend the Commons debate on standards and sleaze.The government benches were relatively empty as the debate began – ITV’s Robert Peston counted only 46 out of 360 MPs – compared with high attendance from opposition parties.Responding to the news that Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, would represent the government at the emergency debate instead of the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy