NBA

USA Basketball picks team for initial 2 World Cup qualifiers

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has picked its initial team for the opening games of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Jordan Bell, who won a title with Golden State in 2018, was among the 12 players announced Monday as the team that will represent the U.S. when qualifying starts in Mexico later this month with games against Cuba and Mexico. Most of the players on the roster have NBA experience and will be coming to the U.S. team from current stints in the G League.

Frank Mason III and Chasson Randle have been part of World Cup qualifying teams before for the U.S. and were picked for this roster. Also selected along with Bell, Mason and Randle: Brian Bowen II, Josh Gray, Shaq Harrison, DaQuan Jeffries, BJ Johnson, Orlando Johnson, Luke Kornet, Zavier Simpson and Emanuel Terry.

Combined, they’ve made nearly 900 regular-season NBA appearances for 17 teams.

Jim Boylen will coach the U.S. team, assisted by Othella Harrington and Ty Ellis. The Americans will train in Houston for about a week, starting Saturday, before traveling to Chihuahua, Mexico to play Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.

Those are the first two of six first-round games for the U.S. The Americans are also scheduled to play Puerto Rico on Feb. 24, Mexico on Feb. 27, Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4 in the opening qualifying round.

There are four teams in four groups of qualifying out of the FIBA Americas region. The top three teams in each group move onto the second round of qualifying, which starts in August and runs through February 2023.

The U.S. was drawn into Group D for the first round of qualifying from the Americas region, joined by Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Group A consists of Argentina, Panama, Paraguay and Venezuela. Group B is made up of Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay. Group C consists of Bahamas, Canada, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The World Cup — where teams can directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics — runs from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FanSided

USA vs Jamaica live stream reddit for World Cup Qualifier

The USA Men’s National Team continues their World Cup Qualifier games on Tuesday against Jamaica as the USMNT travels to Kingston for the match. Fresh off of their thrilling triumph over Mexico, the USMNT heads to Kingston for the final leg of their November World Cup Qualifier matches as the USA will be in a match against Jamaica.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

WSOP 2021 | The 2021 World Series of Poker Final Table is Set

The 2021 World Series of Poker final table has been set. After seven days of poker and outlasting a field of 6,650 players, nine #poker players have achieved one of the biggest dreams in poker - having a seat at the Main Event final table. The remaining players are guaranteed a $1,000,000 payday and the countries represented at this year's Main Event final table include Argentina, Germany, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.
GAMBLING
The Game Haus

Is Rebranding Worth it for the Overwatch League Teams?

The Overwatch League, though considerably older than the CDL, has seen fewer rebrandings than even the one Chicago spot in the Call of Duty League. Is rebranding a positive element of a team that can bring back to life a team or is it a way to create a disconnect with the old fans? Is rebranding worth it for the Overwatch League teams? Are there more benefits than drawbacks? The Overwatch League seems to lean towards more partial rebranding of the teams, instead of complete rebrands, through color scheme changes, organization changes, and roster redirections.
VIDEO GAMES
