Lisa Rinna Mourns Her Mom’s Death: ‘Heaven Has A New Angel’

GAC/MEGA

Lisa Rinna has paid tribute to her mom Lois after she passed away following a stroke.

Lisa Rinna is mourning the loss of her mom, Lois, after she died on November 15. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 93-year-old, who sadly suffered a stroke.

Lisa posted a gorgeous photo of her mother with the caption, “Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021. Heaven Has a New Angel.”

Lisa first told fans on November 10 that her mom was in “transition.” She wrote, “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke. I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

Lisa Rinna with her mom. Image: GAC/MEGA

The heartrending caption was accompanied by a video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito” remix. “Love you nana, forever,” Lisa’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, commented on the post, while her big sis Delilah wrote, “I love you nan,” with a pink heart emoji. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time Lois had suffered a stroke. Back in 2013, she suffered another medical emergency, which Lisa later detailed on Twitter in 2019. She wrote, “My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”

Earlier this year, Lisa celebrated her mom’s birthday by visiting her in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She share a post back in June, which showed Lois looking thrilled to be in her daughter’s company. “Seeing my Mom for the first [time] in person in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!,” Lisa wrote on Instagram at the time. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93!”