2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

Last month, Mazda announced that it would be revealing five new SUVs from next year, as well as a new electric platform, but it has been working on new versions of existing vehicles too, including an all-new SUV called the Mazda CX-50. With coupe styling and a better overall package than ever, this will be a stylish crossover that can take the fight to much more upmarket brands. We already have a pretty good idea of what it will look like thanks to our discovery of new patent images, but an official reveal is coming soon, and a new teaser from Mazda tells us that this will take place next week Monday, November 15.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO