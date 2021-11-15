ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

By Antuan Goodwin
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp front, a blacked-out version of Mazda's grille and...

www.cnet.com

Related
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils the Speedy New 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Track-Only Twin

The eagerly anticipated 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is finally ready for its moment. The range-topping variant made its official debut on Tuesday night as part of the lead up to this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, weeks after the German marque shared footage of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the beastly speed machine will be available in two flavors: street-legal and track-only. The current generation of the 718 Cayman is expected to be the last to feature an internal combustion engine, and it’s clear Porsche wanted to give it a sendoff to remember. What better...
CARS
Robb Report

This 1993 Toyota Supra Has Driven Less Than 10,000 Miles. It Could Be Yours for. . .$300,000

The mid-’90s Toyota Supra is so coveted among enthusiasts that there are some willing to pay supercar prices for it. That’s why an exotic car dealership in Illinois, Diamond Motorworks, recently listed a gorgeous example from the beloved car’s fourth generation for $299,800. Why so much for this specific Supra? Because it’s fully stock and remains in nearly pristine condition 28 years after rolling off the line. Although it was a favorite of the budget conscious sports car lovers dating back to the early ‘80s, the Supra didn’t really begin the ascent to legend status until 1993. That’s the year that the...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Mazda CX-50 Teaser Announces November 15 Debut

Mazda is a relatively small car manufacturer compared to domestic rivals such as Toyota and Honda, but the Zoom-Zoom company wants to play in the big leagues by expanding its lineup. After adding the MX-30 electric to its portfolio, the Japanese brand is preparing to launch five CX models globally, kicking things off with the CX-50 teased here.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mazda CX-50

A new nameplate is coming to the Mazda lineup next year in the form of the 2023 CX-50 SUV, which will take on compact crossover rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson, the Nissan Rogue, and the Toyota RAV4. Mazda hasn't released much information about the CX-50 yet, other than a blurry teaser image seen in a promotional video. But the company has said that all-wheel drive will be standard and that it will share a platform with the subcompact CX-30 crossover and the Mazda 3 compact car. We expect a duo of four-cylinder engines will be offered—one naturally aspirated and one turbo—both paired with a six-speed automatic.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops

Mazda Teases New CX-50 SUV Ahead Of November 15 Reveal

The Mazda family is set to grow with the imminent unveiling of the new CX-50 SUV. The Mazda CX-50 has been teased in a short video shared to social media by the Japanese automaker. This 15-second teaser depicts the SUV driving through a humid rainforest and previews it moving through a row of trees. We can also see that the CX-50 is carrying a canoe/kayak on its roof.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Mazda CX-50 Coming Next Week

Last month, Mazda announced that it would be revealing five new SUVs from next year, as well as a new electric platform, but it has been working on new versions of existing vehicles too, including an all-new SUV called the Mazda CX-50. With coupe styling and a better overall package than ever, this will be a stylish crossover that can take the fight to much more upmarket brands. We already have a pretty good idea of what it will look like thanks to our discovery of new patent images, but an official reveal is coming soon, and a new teaser from Mazda tells us that this will take place next week Monday, November 15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CNET

New Mazda CX-50 SUV will debut Nov. 15, teases off-road performance

We're approaching a new Mazda SUV reveal, everyone. On Monday, the Japanese automaker issued a teaser on Twitter for its new CX-50 SUV. This will be a brand-new model based on the company's small car platform and related to the CX-30 and Mazda3. Really, the teaser does just that: teases...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Soul Red Metallic Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

Clean CARFAX. Soul Red Metallic 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2015 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All...
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

Best Mazda CX-5 Accessories

The Mazda CX-5 comes with an impressive list of standard features for an affordable sport utility vehicle. In addition to the standard and optional features, the automaker offers a variety of Mazda CX-5 accessories that make it a better vehicle for each individual owner, but there are some things that you can’t get from the dealership. Of course, if you buy your Mazda SUV from a private buyer, you cannot add accessories to the final bill and that is why the automaker aftermarket is such a thriving industry.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mazda CX-50 Joins the CX-5 as Another Stylish SUV

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is a new crossover model that joins the lineup and looks to be similar in size to the CX-5. It will offer the same 2.5-liter and turbo 2.5-liter inline-four engine options as most other Mazda models, with a hybrid coming later. The CX-50 will be built...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet Mazda's Adventurous New Subaru-Fighting SUV, the CX-50

Mazda has some ambitious product planning in the works ahead of 2030. The brand is rolling out the first phase of that future with a brand-new SUV, the Mazda CX-50. We got a sneak peek at it earlier from some leaked patent drawings; Mazda has now unveiled the full vehicle, which will arrive in spring 2022.
CARS
Carscoops

Mazda Is Ready To Tackle The Wilderness With Rugged 2023 CX-50

Mazda today took the wraps off of the brand new 2023 CX-50 SUV. The rugged-looking off-roader is Mazda’s attempt at a rugged off-roader that doesn’t sacrifice too much on-road performance in the pursuit of capabilty. Set to be built at Mazda and Toyota’s joint plant in Huntsville, Alabama, with production...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 is bigger, burlier than CX-5

Although Mazda is still keeping plenty of the specifics about the 2023 CX-50, its most rugged SUV, under wraps, Mazda engineer Dave Coleman provided plenty of information to give us a much better idea of the size of the vehicle and what it's based on. Generally speaking, it's bigger than the existing CX-5, and it's more capable.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-30 2.5 S

Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Toyota Venza hybrid, Mazda CX-9

The small Toyota RAV hybrid has been a popular seller. The new Venza hybrid SUV is based on the same platform and drive train. The difference is the latter looks larger on the outside, has fancier styling and costs a bit more. Curiously, there is less cargo room claimed on the inside, 26 cubic feet vs. 30. In the real world, we found the passenger seating to be roomier regardless.
BUYING CARS

