Music

Track By Track: Watchhouse ‘Watchhouse’

relix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I started writing these songs in October of 2018, right after the birth of my daughter. I was doing a lot of writing at night, staying up with her and thinking about the world from a slightly different perspective,” Andrew Marlin says of the material that appears on the new self-titled...

relix.com

101.9 The Rock

U2’s ‘Achtung Baby': A Track-by-Track Guide

U2's Achtung Baby was released on Nov. 18, 1991, as a counterargument to whatever you thought you knew about the band. They almost broke up trying to chop down The Joshua Tree but ultimately emerged from a period of internal strife with another landmark album. Uncertainty, and the strange environs...
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Track Premiere: Phrenelith – ‘Gorgonhead’

Streaming, Track Premiere Copenhagen, death metal, nuclear winter, phrenelith, premiere. Enter a death metal vortex with “Gorgonhead,” the latest offering from Danish outfit Phrenelith. The fourth track on their album, Chimaera, “Gorgonhead” serves as the divider between the front and back half of the album. That doesn’t mean the song is an interlude—Phrenelith hammer the listener with cavernous death metal for the entire run time.
ROCK MUSIC
relix

Album Premiere: Ari Joshua’s RAaR Featuring Ari Joshua, Ray Paczkowski and Russ Lawton

Russ Lawton, Ari Joshua, Ben Collette, Ray Paczkowski, L-R (Photo courtesy of Ari Joshua) Over the winter of 2020-21 Seattle-based guitarist Ari Joshua made his way to Burlington, VT to record material with Ray Paczkowski and Russ Lawton (Soule Monde, Trey Anastasio Band). Ben Collette (Phish) engineered the sessions which produced 25 demos that reflect Joshua’s interest in a musical palette that touches on psychedelic, jazz and improvisational rock. Joshua has recorded with a range of artists over the years including Stone Gossard, Robert Glasper, Marco Benevento, Joe Russo, Delvon Lamarr and Skerik.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Late rapper Young Dolph's star ring meaning explored

It has been announced rapper Young Dolph has died aged 36. According to reports by the Guardian, the rapper was shot and killed in his home town of Memphis on Wednesday. As Young Dolph’s death is mourned online, the rapper’s star ring has caught the attention of fans, with some curious to know if there’s a meaning behind the accessory.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Keith Allison of Paul Revere and the Raiders Dies

Former Paul Revere and the Raiders singer/guitarist Keith Allison has died. He also worked with Ringo Starr, the Monkees and the Beach Boys over the years. “It is with deep sadness [we] announce the passing of Keith Allison,” Paul Revere and the Raiders said in an official statement. “We all here in the Raider family are terribly heartbroken. Keith will always be a Raider. Our love goes out to Keith’s wife Tina, son Ryeland, daughters Allison and Brenda, and all the grandchildren. Keith was a friend to all, and everyone loved Keith. His presence will be strongly missed.”
MUSIC
AL.com

Now here’s an ‘80s hard-rock reunion done right

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns each grew up as an only-child. Then, about 33 years ago, Lewis, a British singer, and Guns, an Angeleno guitarist, became each other’s musical brother. It began while making the hard-rock band L.A. Guns’ blazing 1988 self-titled debut, and deepened on now-classic 1989 sophomore LP “Cocked and Loaded” and prismatic 1991 disc “Hollywood Vampires.”
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stay Prayed Up’: Film Review | DOC NYC 2021

An impressive number of musicians have hailed from North Carolina: the blues guitarist Etta Baker, the funk empress Betty Davis, the High Priestess of Soul Nina Simone and the electrifying wordsmith Rapsody are just a few of them. With Stay Prayed Up, an enthusiastic documentary directed by D.L. Anderson and Matt Durning, the 82-year-old gospel singer Lena Mae Perry will assume her place among these greats. Stay Prayed Up, which premiered at Telluride and has continued its fest travels with screenings at DOC NYC, chronicles the journey Perry and her band, The Branchettes, undertook to record their first live album. It’s...
MOVIES
