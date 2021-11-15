Track By Track: Watchhouse ‘Watchhouse’

This is what Little Women fan Melodie Ellison has to say about Friedrich´s looks ”I think part of why people act like Friedrich is not attractive is because of the well known Louisa May Alcott quote about intentionally making a funny match for Jo. ”I wouldn´t be at all surprised if she didn´t quite mean that. Laurie was conventionally attractive. There are men in our current times, that fall into the same category. Men like Zac Efron. For example, if you were to ask me what I think of Zac Efron I'll tell you that he is handsome but I am not personally attracted to him. Like Jo I prefer my men bearded and a little stout but most importantly intelligent, hardworking and kind. I think folks who can´t accept an older less hot version of the professor fail to understand his and Jo´s relationship. She respected him and he her and for her, that was the ultimate sexiness”.

11 DAYS AGO