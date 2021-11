Sutter Creek holds always holds their Christmas Open House the first Friday and Saturday of December. Festivities start at 5 p.m. For 45 years, Sutter Creek has hosted a magical “Old Fashioned Christmas Open House” for everyone to celebrate and start the Christmas Season. This year will be a different type of event due to COVID-19. The shops will be open and decorated for the holidays. Restaurants will be serving outdoors and indoors. And wine tasting rooms will be in the holiday spirit, while observing the safety protocols of masks and social distancing. Plan to join in the fun! Let yourself be surprised and delighted by Sutter Creek’s holiday magic along historic streetscapes. Grab a mask and wander through Historic Main Street decked out with seasonal decor and favorite independent shops to support. Recognized as one of the Best Holiday Main Streets in Northern California, Sutter Creek is the Jewel of the Motherlode and no matter how you spend your time, you will fall in love with the allure of Sutter Creek during the Holidays. For more information visit: suttercreek.org.

SUTTER CREEK, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO