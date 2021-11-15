SALUTE TO VETERANS

Guests salute during the presentation of colors on Veterans Day Nov. 11 inside the American Legion Post 111 in Newton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

“Remember, remember is the highest form of honor. And forgetting is the lowest.”

Marvin Morris, the chaplain of the American Legion Post 111 in Newton, said those words in the benediction of the Veterans Day ceremony, and he meant them. So much so he thanked guest speaker, retired Lt. Col. John Cunningham, for using the word “remembered” so many times in his speech.

It was the reason Morris and everyone else was gathered inside the American Legion that day, to remember. And remember they did. Wreaths were hung for conflicts fought by the United States, and guests were led into song by Sandy Olsthorn to honor veterans past and present.

Organized by the American Legion and VFW 1655, the hall of the American Legion for Veterans Day was filled to the ceiling with flags; the stars and stripes a symbol of pride for one’s country and, for those who served, that motivation in their pursuits of freedom.

Cunningham said this year’s Veterans Day marks the end to the war in Afghanistan. During the 20-year war, Cunningham said 2,460 service members gave the ultimate sacrifice. He also led a moment of silence for the 11 Marines, one Army solider and one Navy soldier killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul.

Their lives and their sacrifice will be remembered.

Veterans who have finished their service in the military are still making positive contributions in their civilian lives, Cunningham said. They are building stronger futures, inspiring future generations. Not every veteran performs great acts of valor, he said, but every veteran is a true hero in their own right simply because they served.

“Regardless of the military branch, our veterans have served,” he said. “Whether it’s the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force or the Coast Guard, this day belongs to them, Generations of patriots have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country, which makes us stronger and more resilient as a nation.”

