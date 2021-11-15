ICON Leisure, through web of partnerships, to offer consulting for aquatic attractions
ICON Leisure, in partnership with ICON Experiences, announced strategic relationships with four top brands in the leisure industry. Offering unique operational design consulting and turn-key management services, ICON Leisure, together with design and engineering experts Kimley-Horn, aquatic risk management innovator Ellis & Associates (E&A), aquatic facility management expert Jeff Ellis Management...www.inparkmagazine.com
Comments / 0