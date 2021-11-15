ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

ICON Leisure, through web of partnerships, to offer consulting for aquatic attractions

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICON Leisure, in partnership with ICON Experiences, announced strategic relationships with four top brands in the leisure industry. Offering unique operational design consulting and turn-key management services, ICON Leisure, together with design and engineering experts Kimley-Horn, aquatic risk management innovator Ellis & Associates (E&A), aquatic facility management expert Jeff Ellis Management...

www.inparkmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

MatchMySound Announces Partnership with Tri-Tech, Offering A Solution for Retention

MatchMySound’s guided practice platform is now fully integrated with Tri-Tech’s AIM point-of-sale software, offering a solution for music retailers who need to increase retention for their music lesson programs. MatchMySound, the music practice and feedback technology powering platforms that serve over 1M musicians worldwide, today announced their partnership with Tri-Tech....
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

NIIT announces partnership with immerse to expand experiential training offering

Atlanta (Georgia) [US]/ New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Immerse, an open and scalable enterprise platform for VR, AR, and 3D employee experiences. As...
ATLANTA, GA
inparkmagazine.com

Connect&GO announces the launch of Konnect Express integrated mobile point-of-sale solution

Connect&GO announces the launch of their latest product, Konnect Express. Konnect Express is a first-of-its-kind combined mobile point-of-sale (POS) and mobile payments solution. The latest product release is part of Connect&GO’s strategy to become the global leader in integrated attraction management solutions by 2025. Konnect Express will allow attractions to...
CELL PHONES
inparkmagazine.com

Legacy Entertainment ends year with $1 billion in global projects

Legacy Entertainment is celebrating the close of a record year, despite the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the firm has five major projects in various stages of construction around the globe, totaling over $1 billion in capital investment. The four owners of the privately-held Legacy recently...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consulting#Real Estate#Leisure Industry#Design#Icon Leisure#Kimley Horn#Ellis Associates#E A#Jeff Ellis Management#Whitewater#Vantage
BevNET.com

Hecho Tequila Soda Continues To Expand Into New Markets Through Partnership With RNDC

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Bodega Brands Inc. (“Bodega”), an innovative beverage brand house, announced its premium ready-to-drink (RTD) product, Hecho Tequila Soda, has entered into a strategic partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) – one of the leading wholesale beverage distributors in the United States, to carry out Bodega’s market expansion strategy in two high growth markets – Texas and Colorado.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vortex International Launches Dream Tunnel, World’s First Fully Immersive Aquatic Attraction at IAAPA Expo

Vortex Aquatic Structures International, a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, has launched Dream Tunnel™, the world’s first fully immersive aquatic attraction, which offers visitors a dream-like adventure. A Dream Tunnel™ experience will be available at the IAAPA Expo from Nov. 16-19, booth #934 at the Orlando County Convention Center.
ECONOMY
inparkmagazine.com

ISE 2022, occurring in larger venue, splits show floor into six Technology Zones

Over 700 exhibitors already have already committed to ISE 2022, the destination for brands to showcase the latest technologies in pro AV. For next year’s showcase, the show floor has been redesigned and will also feature a brand-new Discovery Zone, highlighting 40 new companies exhibiting for the first time. InPark...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Zenna Consulting Group Signs Strategic Partnership With LocalFactor To Create An Integrated Organic And Paid Growth Solution

Zenna Consulting Group, Inc. (ZCG) a leading global organic growth consultancy serving both the B2B and B2C sector in strategic search-based growth and audience development is announcing the start of a strategic partnership with LocalFactor, a hyper-growth performance adtech startup that serves brands across CTV, DOOH, Audio, OLV, Display, Native, Search, and Social to drive brand building and performance.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
inparkmagazine.com

Soaky Mountain Waterpark expands attraction offerings with new WhiteWater coaster for 2022

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials announced they will be adding a water coaster for the 2022 season. According to Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, “Our new water coaster, fittingly named, ‘The Edge’ is going to be a showstopper! It will be perched on the edge of our waterpark and span two football fields in length. It’s fusing together WhiteWater’s Master Blaster water coaster with their iconic Boomerango. But, we are not adding just one slide, we are doubling it for a dueling thrill!”
TRAVEL
usf.edu

Partnership between USF and McKibbon Hospitality creates hospitality teaching lab with iconic hotel brands

The University of South Florida Muma College of Business and McKibbon Hospitality today announced a new partnership that will turn some premier hotel brands into intensive student training grounds. The new affiliation creates an innovative hospitality teaching lab program designed to give School of Hospitality and Tourism Management students first-hand...
TAMPA, FL
AccountingWEB

Attracting New Customers Through New Services

Launching a new service, such as advisory, for your accounting firm can be scary, but if you’re seeking out new customers, it could be one of your best options. Reconciled’s Michael Ly explains. Phase One: Explore. You’ll begin by figuring out where your firm can get involved in something new....
ECONOMY
greenhousegrower.com

Proven Winners Expands Houseplant Offerings Through New Partnership

The Plant Company and Proven Winners have announced a new partnership in which The Plant Company, a Stuarts Draft, VA-based unique houseplant supplier, will join forces with Proven Winners to market houseplant varieties under the Proven Winners brand. The goal of the new partnership is to help retailers increase sales and profits by selling larger quantities of superior houseplants under a leading plant brand.
INDUSTRY
Variety

An Artist’s Guide to Choosing a Business Manager

You’re a young performer who’s suddenly seeing the cash roll in, after years of toil and struggle. Or maybe you’re an experienced director or screenwriter, still smarting over bad choices in spending or investments. As nerve-wracking as maintaining an entertainment career can be, worries about the state of one’s finances must dial the pressure up to 11. Small wonder it’s the rare creative who doesn’t seek out the help of a financial professional. “Under normal circumstances, artists are people who can create beautiful, wonderful things,” asserts Barry Siegel, a senior managing director of Provident Financial Management known for his starry client list...
ENTERTAINMENT
Insurance Journal

ICEYE, McKenzie Intelligence Form Partnership Offering Enhanced Flood Hazard Analysis

ICEYE, a provider of persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging and flood hazard data, announced an agreement with McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS) to provide flood hazard analysis before, during and after large-scale flood events. The ICEYE analysis will support MIS in its delivery of property loss numbers to the Lloyd’s...
MARKETS
Times-Union Newspaper

Cardinal Services Now Offers Behavior Consulting

Cardinal Services is now offering behavior consulting as a new addition to its menu of services and programs for the community. A behavior consultant works one-on-one with individuals to help them develop plans to increase skills needed for success in the home, school, workplace and community. The consultant can help a person address concerns such as aggression, self-injury, disruptive behavior and being off-task. Together, the consultant and the individual work to determine a behavior’s cause and design positive interventions and alternatives, according to a news release from Cardinal Services.
aithority.com

RECUR Announces Strategic NFT Partnership With Sanrio For The First Time Bringing The Hello Kitty Iconic Brand Into The Digital Collectible Space

RECUR also announces their first proprietary NFT drop, RECUR Portal Pass. RECUR announced a strategic partnership with iconic brand, Hello Kitty, to create a fan-focused platform that will bring the beloved character to the NFT space for the very first time. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

6 Big Dividend REITs Are Also Inflation Busters

With the prospect of continued low interest rates for the foreseeable future, and the stock market extremely risky and overbought, it makes sense for investors to have solid assets like real estate. These six top real estate investment trusts pay dependable distributions near or above the 5% level.
BUSINESS
KRTV News

Job Opening: KRTV Media Account Executive

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at KRTV in Great Falls, where Scripps is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy