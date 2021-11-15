Backstage News On How AEW Morale Is

AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view takes place later this week and, as of Sunday, eight matches have been confirmed for the show in Minneapolis. But back in mid-October it looked like the majority of the show's lineup had accidentally been leaked by AEW president Tony Khan. For those who don't remember, an Associated Press photographer snapped a photo of Khan standing on the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game while holding a notebook. Fans quickly noticed that if you zoomed in on the photo you could see a list of matches under the title Full Gear. Khan quickly denied that his notes were accurate, but let's take a closer look and see if he stuck with the matches he wound up writing down.

