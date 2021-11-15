Backstage News On How AEW Morale Is

There’s a belief that more WWE Superstars were released on Thursday night due to their COVID-19 vaccination status. As noted, WWE released the following 18 talents on Thursday night and cited budget cuts for the departures – Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez. It was reported before that 4 or 5 talents were let go, in-part, due not being vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, with The New York Post reporting that one of the reasons Jax was let go was her COVID-19 vaccine status.
