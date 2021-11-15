Clinton crews close part of Clinton Blvd. for sewer repairs

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A portion of Clinton Boulevard will be closed on Monday, November 15 in Clinton for sewer repairs.

City officials said the road would be closed around 8:30 a.m. near Wilson Tire and will last until work is complete. Vehicles will not be able to access the area at this time.

They said the schedule could change depending on weather and crew scheduling.

