Clinton, MS

Clinton crews close part of Clinton Blvd. for sewer repairs

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A portion of Clinton Boulevard will be closed on Monday, November 15 in Clinton for sewer repairs.

Vicksburg mayor anticipates infrastructure funds for city projects

City officials said the road would be closed around 8:30 a.m. near Wilson Tire and will last until work is complete. Vehicles will not be able to access the area at this time.

They said the schedule could change depending on weather and crew scheduling.

$38.8M awarded for three infrastructure projects in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $38.8 million will be awarded for three projects in Mississippi through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program. “We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Citywide boil water notice for Jackson lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the precautionary citywide boil water notice was lifted on Friday, November 19. The lift applies to customers on the city’s surface water system. The lift comes after the testing of water samples by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The boil water notice was issued on […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson leaders say boil water notice may be lifted soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said progress is being made on the current water crisis, but the citywide boil water notice is still in effect as of Thursday, November 18. On Monday, a citywide boil water notice was issued for surface water connections after an issue was reported at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
JACKSON, MS
Six Jackson schools to remain virtual on Friday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six Jackson Public Schools will be virtual on Friday, November 19 due to water pressure remaining low or not flowing at all. The following schools will participate in virtual learning: Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road  Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street  Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive  Van Winkle Elementary, 1655 […]
Schools in Vicksburg, Warren County to end mask mandates

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Private and public schools in Vicksburg will no longer require masks after the holidays. The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of removing mask mandates on January 14 for county public schools. However, teachers who are immune-compromised may require masks in their […]
State of Mississippi issues $1.13B in general obligation bonds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi issued $1.13 billion worth of general obligation bonds on Thursday, November 18. This includes a refinancing of about $717.7 million of existing debt which is expected to save taxpayers $53.3 million, according to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). The governor said the financing sets aside $326 million for […]
Community reacts to federal funding for Medgar Evers Blvd. improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-million dollars will be used to help rebuild a historical neighborhood in Jackson. The funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to revitalize Medgar Evers Boulevard. “It made me extremely excited. It made me also hopeful that the city will receive a message from the federal government,” said […]
Jackson mayor to host garbage collection town hall Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, November 18 to discuss the city’s contracting process for a garbage collection company. The current six-month contract with Waste Management will expire in April 2022. The city will accept bids from interested garbage collection companies that will be evaluated by […]
Leaders tour possible holding facility for misdemeanor offenders in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office toured the Jackson Detention Center. The facility could be the future location for a misdemeanor jail. Since March 2020, the City of Jackson hasn’t had a misdemeanor holding facility. Police Chief James Davis said there’s been a […]
$2.6 billion reauthorized to MDOT through infrastructure bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the Act) into law. Included in the Act is the reauthorization of funds and the addition of new funds for numerous agencies including the Mississippi Transportation Department of Transportation (MDOT). “What this is not, is a fourth economic stimulus […]
$500K grant awarded to Jackson Police Dept. to help hire officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced the Jackson Police Department (JPD) received an award totaling $504,310 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. The funding will be used to help JPD hire additional officers to fight violent crime in the city. “This award […]
Merit Health in Natchez seeking license for swing bed service

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez is seeking a permanent state license through the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) to offer swing bed service to patients. The Natchez Democrat reported the service would mean hospitals rooms would have extended care beds. Merit Health Natchez received a temporary license to offer swing bed service in […]
City of Byram to host COVID-19 vaccination drive

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Crossroads of Life Church on Saturday, December 11. COVID-19 vaccine shots will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center for ages five and up. All participants will be placed in a drawing to […]
Hinds County leaders hold graduation ceremony for reentry program

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of formerly incarcerated people completed the first phase of the Hinds County Reentry Program. More than a dozen people graduated from the first phase of the program on Thursday, November 18. In the past eight weeks, a case manager taught them skills like problem solving and critical thinking. […]
