BRIGHTON, Mass – It looks like the Boston Bruins are going to make some changes coming off a tough weekend loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rookie forward Jack Studnicka appears headed back into the lineup, this time as a winger, based on the practice line rushes at Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, where he might be able to help jumpstart a third line struggling to produce offensively. The 22-year-old Studnicka has an assist in three games this season but hasn’t played since back-to-back road losses in October against the Panthers and Hurricanes when he got a chance to center a second line of Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO