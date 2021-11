SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California could become the first state in the country to have a ranking system for heatwaves. The system would be similar to the way hurricanes, tornados and air quality are categorized. Climate change experts say extreme heat kills more people than any other climate-related hazard. That’s why a group of California lawmakers is introducing a bill to treat it as an emergency. Extreme heat. It’s a problem Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says we can no longer ignore. “It’s November and it’s 95 degrees in the Coachella and Imperial valley,” he said. Garcia is one of a handful of lawmakers pushing the bill to...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO