The Smart Protein Summit 2021 by GFI focused on transforming the future of food and its impact on public and planetary health

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations.Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.What is the famine situation in Madagascar?The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people...

