The Smart Protein Summit 2021 by GFI focused on transforming the future of food and its impact on public and planetary health
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the central expert organization and convening body in the 'alternative protein' or 'smart protein' sector, successfully organized its annual flagship event - The Smart Protein Summit 2021 recently. The Summit received an overwhelming response from...www.neworleanssun.com
Comments / 0