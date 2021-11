Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO