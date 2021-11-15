ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Steelers' Cam Heyward

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp doesn't know who Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is. Sapp tweeted a picture of the Week 11 Sunday Night...

www.yardbarker.com

audacy.com

Steelers' Cam Heyward speaks out against John Henry buying the Penguins

One Pittsburgh sports star isn’t thrilled about John Henry buying the Penguins. On Thursday, Steelers lineman Cam Heyward told reporters he’s uneasy with Henry inserting himself into the Pittsburgh sports scene. “I was kind of shocked,” Heyward said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I was like, man, I want a Pittsburgh-based...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘A pretty sweet year’: Heyward brothers Cam and Connor thriving for Steelers, Michigan State

After the first quarter of Pitt’s game against Clemson two weeks ago, Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward stepped onto Heinz Field as a spectator instead of a player. He was flanked by his older brother Craig Jr., who has their father’s name, and his youngest brother Connor, who has their father’s game. The Steelers’ All-Pro lineman wore his dad’s jersey, a No. 34 Pitt throwback, and clapped along with his brothers as Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was honored as a new member of the school’s athletics hall of fame.
NFL
Steelers Depot

QB Contain An Issue Against Bears, Says Cam Heyward

Quarterback contain won’t be a primary concern against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions but it was an issue in Monday’s win over the Chicago Bears. And considering the mobile QBs left on the schedule – Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson (twice) – it’s something Cam Heyward knows the Steelers’ defense must clean up.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Star Cam Heyward Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 and riding a four-game winning streak while the Detroit Lions are 0-8 and struggling everywhere. But that doesn’t matter to Steelers pass defensive tackle Cam Heyward. In an interview with the Steelers’ official website, Heyward made it clear that the team isn’t looking past the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Heyward: We need to make sure we play our best game against the Lions

As the Steelers prepare to face the 0-8 Lions, Pittsburgh has to try to avoid the dreaded “trap game” epitomized by Thursday night’s matchup between the Ravens and Dolphins. But as head coach Mike Tomlin put it earlier this week, there are no FCS matchups in the NFL — meaning...
NFL
chatsports.com

Film Room: Cam Heyward’s Effort Saves A TD (And Maybe The Game)

Cam Heyward can do it all. Play the run, rush the passer, bat down and now, based on the last two years, intercept the football. All while being a team captain and leader in that locker room. But to me, perhaps his most impressive trait is the fanatical effort he plays with. Chasing the ball hard down-to-down across the field in an attempt to make the play.
NFL
AllSteelers

Cam Heyward Calls Mike Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

PITTSBURGH -- Is Mike Tomlin a Hall of Famer? According to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward, "duh." The defensive tackle was asked what he appreciates most about Tomlin, who became the youngest coach to win 150 games last week, and the response was pretty much everything. "He challenges his...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cam Heyward praises 'serial killer' Chris Boswell after Steelers kicker delivers game-winning kick vs. Bears

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Tucker is regarded as the NFL's best kicker, but Cam Heyward wants Chris Boswell to start getting more due. With the Steelers fighting to stay ahead of the visiting Bears on Monday night, Boswell converted on field goals of 54, 52 and 40 yards during the fourth quarter. His final field goal with 26 seconds left were the deciding points in the Steelers' 29-27 victory.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Inability To ‘Get Off Blocks’ A Big Reason Lions Were Able Run Successfully, According to Cam Heyward

Coming into Sunday’s matchup at Heinz Field, the winless Detroit Lions were one of the low-end rushing attacks in football despite having a very talented backfield featuring Jamaal Williams, DeAndre Swift and emerging rookie Jermar Jefferson, ranking 22nd in successful run rate (44%) and 28th in offensive run game DVOA, per Football Outsiders.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Cam Heyward Hosts Fifth Annual Holiday Meal Distribution At Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cam Heyward is looked at as a leader on the football field each Sunday when the Steelers take the field. The defensive lineman doesn’t just provide leadership on the field, but off the field, as well. Wednesday was Heyward’s annual holiday meal distribution at Heinz Field. Turkeys, sides, and fresh produce were given away to 200 families. Heyward said there are still a lot of families struggling as the pandemic drags on. “Definitely a lot of need, whether it was during the summer in the middle of the pandemic and now, as well,” Heyward said. “We have a big call to give back and I want to make sure I take part.” Several of Heyward’s teammates were on hand to help load the meals into cars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

Tomlin: Cam Heyward A ‘Blueprint For Success’ For Young Players

Somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward continues to defy Father Time. Granted, Heyward isn’t “old” at just 32 years of age, but he’s getting up there in age and experience in the NFL and somehow — inexplicably — continues to get better and better. For a guy who was a first-round draft pick in 2011 and has played more than 14,000 snaps, one would think the All-Pro defensive lineman would start to regress at some point?
NFL
cbslocal.com

Cam Heyward Hosts Fundraiser Event In Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward turned back the clock for a fundraiser in the Strip District on Monday night. The theme of the event was ‘Straight Outta the 80’s.’. There were free games, food, and drinks at Coop de Ville in the Strip District. Proceeds from the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Explains How Steelers Can Improve Their Tackling

Blocking and tackling. That’s fundamental football. Pittsburgh certainly didn’t do enough of the latter in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Thursday, Cam Heyward explained how to clean it up, speaking with reporters before practice. “Not dropping our heads, running through tackles, taking better angles, run to the ball,” he...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Isaiah Buggs Must Find Consistency, Says Cam Heyward

If there’s any one player who sums up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, and maybe their whole team, it’s nose tackle Isaiah Buggs. One play, everything comes together and looks good. The next, it falls apart. Buggs is a talented interior linemen, but his inconsistency has always been the most troubling part of his game. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Cam Heyward said becoming the same talented player down-to-down is the key for Buggs.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Helps Give out Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, a partial day off for the veteran defensive lineman given to him by his coaches.  Instead of taking his after-practice time to rest, though, Heyward decided to give back to those in need. Heyward held a Thanksgiving...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Heyward knows others will have to step up, the question is who?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without an All-Pro on the defensive side of the ball when they travel to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football. To be exact, there is a chance they are without two All-Pro defenders in prime time. With safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and T.J. Watt hampered by a hip/knee injury, the defense will rely on others to step up.
NFL
AllSteelers

Someone Should've Told Cam Heyward the Penguins Were Up for Sale

PITTSBURGH -- In somewhat shocking news, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly being sold to the Fenway Sports Group, a Boston company who also owns the Red Sox. Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward said he was "surprised" by the news of the Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup twice during his time in the city.
NHL
