PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of the young woman who intervened in a racially motivated assault on a SEPTA train is calling her a hero after she was also attacked. CBS3 is learning more about the victims of Wednesday’s assault. The mother of the 18-year-old woman who intervened told CBS3’s Matt Petrillo she wants her daughter to be called a hero, not a victim; she showed Eyewitness News pictures of her daughter’s injuries. The mother of the 18-year-old who intervened says she doesn’t want her daughter to be called a victim but rather a hero for intervening. She wants to show this...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO