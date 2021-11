FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new ranking of the most dangerous highways in the country found two of the top five go right through Dallas-Fort Worth. Texas-based insurance comparison site, The Zebra, compiled the list based on fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Five Deadliest Highways in the U.S. I-95 I-20 I-5 I-75 I-35 “The study really coincides with a trend that we’re seeing nationally, which is that drivers are just more reckless on the roads,” said Danielle Marchell, a licensed insurance agent and spokesperson for The Zebra. “They assume that there are less people driving across the country, and therefore they’re a little bit...

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO