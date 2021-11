Customer experience has become a strategic priority on the CEO’s agenda. Enterprises now consider customer delight to be a differentiator in the marketplace. Sentient technology is critical to serve customers better and be responsive to their needs. Enterprises must continuously learn, evolve, and develop a mechanism of interaction among agents, employees, and other constituents in this journey. At the same time, systems need to sense and respond to patterns and personas for enhanced interactions leading to a superior customer experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO