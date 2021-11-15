ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

By Tracey Meyers and Fairchild Studio
 4 days ago
With factories shut down by COVID-19, ships backed up at ports, and containers stuck on the wrong side of the world, the importance of the supply chain has come into sharp focus headed into the key holiday season.

In this episode of WWD Voices, part of the Retail ’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, hosts Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz get the latest from Dennis Mullahy, chief supply chain officer at Macy’s Inc. The bad news? The supply chain isn’t going to untangle anytime soon. The good news? Mullahy promises Santa will indeed make it to 34 Street this year.

