The Los Angeles Rams have placed every chip they had left in their pocket and moved them to the middle of the table as 31 other teams watched Les Snead once again flip the NFL universe on its head when he completed yet another trade. Von Miller is a Ram. If you told me that it was possible heading into Week 9’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football that the Rams would have two future Hall of Famers playing on the same line I would say you were crazy, yet here we are.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO