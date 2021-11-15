Escape Velocity!

AspireTV in October expanded its lifestyle filter of "Eat Well" with the premiere of G. Garvin Live!, a new series starring the renowned chef, author, host, philanthropist and James Beard nominee. Garvin was no stranger to the network when he bought the show's concept to them and, coupled with AspireTV's vision of being "a platform for Black creatives and entrepreneurs, [where you can] essentially aspire to be whatever it is that you want to aspire to," that made him a perfect fit. "The response to the show has really been amazing," said Tina Rodriguez, Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. "Chef G has a long history as an executive chef and had previous shows on other networks before making his home at AspireTV. His connection with the audience is a genuine one, and how he relates to what he's doing to make it feel simple and approachable, has always been one of his many strong suits."

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO