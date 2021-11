Your holiday travels may take even longer than you anticipate as state officials say a curvy stretch of Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina will become a little more winding and take more time to navigate as a bridge is replaced. The N.C. Department of Transportation says one lane is closed in each direction approaching Exit 7 starting. Crews are replacing the 56-year-old bridge on I-40 over Harmon Den Road and Cold Springs Creek in Haywood County. The department says the new bridge will include two wildlife paths under the bridge to keep wildlife from dealing with traffic.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO