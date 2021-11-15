ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods sales rise as meat prices, restaurant demand jump

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Soaring meat prices helped Tyson Foods Inc overcome pandemic-related labor shortages at its plants as the top U.S. meat packer reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday and forecast improved revenue in the year ahead. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company reported a double-digit jump in sales and earnings...

www.agriculture.com

